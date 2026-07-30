AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

UGRA issues Water Quality Update

todayJuly 30, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Testing conducted by the Upper Guadalupe River Authority indicates bacteria levels in Kerr County waterways are within normal levels.  However, the public is advised to use caution when swimming or boating due to dangerous debris like metal, construction materials, and splintered trees that may not be immediately visible under the water’s surface.

Individuals are reminded to always inspect areas for debris before entering the river.  Some waterways next to public parks may be temporarily closed by city or county officials.

Visit UGRA’s Swimability page for more details about recent bacteria results, visit https://www.ugra.org/public-information/swimability.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%