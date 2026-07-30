UGRA issues Water Quality Update

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Testing conducted by the Upper Guadalupe River Authority indicates bacteria levels in Kerr County waterways are within normal levels. However, the public is advised to use caution when swimming or boating due to dangerous debris like metal, construction materials, and splintered trees that may not be immediately visible under the water’s surface.

Individuals are reminded to always inspect areas for debris before entering the river. Some waterways next to public parks may be temporarily closed by city or county officials.

Visit UGRA’s Swimability page for more details about recent bacteria results, visit https://www.ugra.org/public-information/swimability.

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