KCSO arrests murder suspect

On April 28, at approximately 4 a.m., Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Division deputies were dispatched to the report of a vehicle blocking the road in the 100 Block of Sutherland Lane. Deputies responded and found an abandoned Chevrolet Silverado pickup. While investigating the abandoned truck, deputies were dispatched to the Mini-Mart located in the 4400 Block of Highway 27 for people knocking on the windows.

Deputies located 22-year-old Gonzolo Mendoza-Gonzalez and a female subject who denied being associated with the vehicle. Mendoza-Gonzalez and the female subject were given a courtesy ride to a local hotel. Soon after being released, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Austin Police Department the abandoned truck had been used in a homicide that occurred April 27. Kerr County deputies returned to the hotel and detained Mendoza-Gonzalez and the female subject. A search of Mendoza-Gonzalez revealed a handgun and ammunition.

Austin Police Homicide Detectives responded to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation, as well as take custody of the involved vehicle. After the investigation by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Police Dept., Mendoza-Gonzalez was arrested for murder. He is being held at the Kerr County Jail.

“Taking a murder suspect off the streets is always a good day for law enforcement, no matter where they committed their crime,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our office works in concert with dozens of other jurisdictions to identify, find, and arrest dangerous suspects. From communications to patrol deputies and Criminal Investigations, the KCSO team quickly achieved the result in this case-protecting the public and bringing suspects to justice.”

