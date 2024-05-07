AD
KCSO makes arrest following high speed motorcycle chase

todayMay 7, 2024

Kerr County sheriff deputies arrested one individual following a high speed motorcycle chase which began in Gillespie County on Sunday, May 5.  A Gillespie County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing the motorcycle at a speed of 93 MPH.  The driver failed to yield to the stop and continued south on Highway 16 toward Kerr County.

KCSO deputies located the motorcycle and the driver in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road (State Highway 16).  The suspect failed to yield to the KCSO deputy and continued south at speeds ranging from 50 to 120 MPH.  Additional deputies joined the effort to apprehend the suspect in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker, continuing at speeds between 50 and 100 mph.

The suspect continued south on State Highway 16 at speeds well over 100 mph until the motorcycle ran out of fuel and left the roadway near the Bandera/Uvalde County line.  In total, the pursuit of this suspect covered 57 miles in three counties.

The driver, 22-year-old Frankie Ortiz Zapata, of Austin, was located nearby without major injuries and arrested.  Zapata was booked into the Kerr County jail on one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.  Bond was set at $20,000.  Additional charges may be added or changed prior to trial.

Written by: Michelle Layton

