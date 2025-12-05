Keeping pets safe during the winter

AD

Dogs are at risk of frostbite once the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), experts say, especially if they are damp or wet, which could leave paws, ears and tails more vulnerable. That is not usually life-threatening, but hypothermia, which often follows, can be deadly if untreated.

Mild hypothermia can begin when dogs’ body temperature drops below 98 F, according to the American Animal Hospital Association. Signs can include delayed reflexes, or increased heart rate or breathing followed by a slow heart rate or shallow breath. Experts suggest immediate veterinarian care, which includes gradual rewarming efforts.

Another concern is de-icing salts and chemicals, which can burn, dry or irritate paw pads. They can also cause indigestion if the animal licks its paws. There are pet-friendly options for sidewalk salts, but don’t assume your neighbors or city officials are using those. The American Humane Society says booties, cleaning paws after walks and applying paw balms can mitigate these risks.

Antifreeze is another toxin pets could encounter outside or even in the garage. The smallest amount can cause kidney failure and be fatal, experts warn. Signs include drooling, vomiting, seizures and lethargy.

Keeping pets’ coats properly maintained can help, but shaving, trimming or having matted coats can hinder animals’ ability to handle cold temperatures. Experts also recommend scavenger hunts, hide-and-seek, learning new tricks, obedience training and other cognitive games to occupy pets left indoors.

Dog shoes can prevent slipping, frostbite, puncture wounds from sharp ice or foreign objects, and fungal infections between toe pads. Paw wax and socks also can help keep paw pads from becoming dry, irritated or cracked. Dog sweaters that are soft and don’t restrict movement can provide warmth, keep fur drier, reduce shedding and cover healing or irritated skin.

Make sure all pets are microchipped, since snow and ice can cover up familiar sights and smells that help them find their way home. Keep all pets secure to avoid dangers like thinly iced bodies of water or covered holes or cliffs.

The American Humane Society’s farm experts suggest increasing feeding volume or frequency in cold weather, since livestock tend to burn more calories then, and using heating devices to keep water thawed.

All pet owners should keep an emergency kit with food, water and medication for their animals.

AD