Kendall County issues emergency declaration

Kendall County has issued an emergency declaration as weather forecasts show a continued chance of rain through Friday night.

Boerne officials have announced that Friday evening’s fireworks show has been canceled. The Boerne Fire Department and the Boerne Police Department are currently assisting with the rescue and recovery efforts in Comfort and Kerr County following the flooding.

“We appreciate your understanding and encourage everyone to stay home tonight. The safety of our residents and regional partners remains our top priority – may we continue to carry them in our hearts and prayers.,” Boerne officials said in a statement.

