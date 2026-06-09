Kendall County judge sentences SA attorney to 20 years in prison for theft case

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A San Antonio wills and trust attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from six children whose parents died in a 2021 murder-suicide. Judge Kirsten Cohoon, who presides over Kendall County’s 451st Criminal District Court, sentenced Karen Kay Hogan, 69, on June 1, according to the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 20, Hogan took a plea deal by pleading guilty on charges of misapplication by a fiduciary of $300,000 or more (a first-degree felony) and exploitation of a disabled individual (a third-degree felony), court records show. The oldest of the children has a developmental disability, according to Hogan’s arrest affidavit. The plea agreement’s punishment ranged from a minimum of probation to a maximum of 20 years in prison. Punishment for both charges are running concurrently.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Kendall County deputies were dispatched to a Boerne residence in the 100 block of Ridge Lane and found Jason Marcus Evans and Emily Elizabeth Fulton Evans dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Jason Evans was the shooter. The Evans had five daughters and a son who ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old. The children are the heirs to the Evans’ estates.

Hogan was appointed as temporary administrator for the estates of Jason and Emily Evans, and later appointed dependent administrator for the estates by a Kendall County judge. Hogan continued to misapply funds from the estates, according to the affidavit. By March 2024, the remaining balance on Jason Evans’ account was less than $100. By March 2024, Emily Evans’ account had a remaining balance of $9, according to records.

In addition to the 20 years in prison and the order to pay $189,678.50 in restitution and Cohoon assessed Hogan an additional $5,000 fine.

Texas State Bar records show Hogan previously surrendered her law license.

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