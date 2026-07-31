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Buck Country Music News

See Russell Dickerson dance with the KIDZ BOP Kids

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Russell Dickerson’s ‘Happen to Me’ (Triple Tigers)

Russell Dickerson becomes the first country artist to be in a KIDZ BOP music video, as the popular children’s series releases its cover of “Happen to Me.”

The clip starts with the “Worth Your Wild” hitmaker wondering what it would be like to be a KIDZ BOP Kid, before the transformation magically takes place. 

From there, the younger Russell leads his fellow KIDZ on a dance party all over Nashville, from Lower Broadway to the Country Music Hall of Fame, before ending up at the Grand Ole Opry. 

Once they make it to the iconic circle on the Opry stage, the adult Russell pops back in to bust some moves.  

“Happen to Me” became a multi-week #1 in September, even crossing over to the pop chart and adding a version with the Jonas Brothers.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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