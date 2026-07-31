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Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard does a ‘902180’ as he drops new song

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Tyler Hubbard’s ‘902180’ (MCA)

If you take the Beverly Hills zip code and turn it in the opposite direction, you get the title of Tyler Hubbard’s new track. 

‘902180’ just hit from the first time I heard it,” he says. “I liked the way it felt and reminded me of my own story.”

“My wife almost moved to California before we started dating but ended up pulling a full 360 and staying in Nashville, thanks to some strong convincing,” he continues. “Regardless I still love this song and hope the fans jam it as loud as I do.”

“902180” continues the chapter Tyler started with his new radio single, “Land,” the follow-up to 2024’s Strong.

He heads out on Dan + Shay’s Young Tour in September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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