Kerr County Commissioners discuss new study intended to address flood impacts and improvements

Kerr County commissioners discussed a new study regarding flood impacts during their Monday morning Commissioners’ Court meeting. The Texas A&M University-led project is conducting a study to amplify local voices on the impacts of Fourth of July flooding, according to Dr. Garrett Hanson, a University spokesperson.

The purpose is to understand the different experiences of those who were there on July 4 and everything that followed, Hanson said. Percentages will be taken from the responses and summarized in a final report. It could also potentially inform improvements to the community.

The study is designed to be easy and quick to complete, and it is randomized to ensure everyone is properly represented. While representatives will be going door-to-door to invite participants they choose, Hanson said a QR code will be available for anyone who wants to participate.

The study will include residents in Kerr County with different experiences from the flood, including those who did and didn’t lose a house. The study still needs to go through an ethics board review before it is officially approved.

