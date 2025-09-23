AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County Commissioners’ receive updates for implementation of Kerr County flood warning system

todaySeptember 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Kerr County Commissioners Court met on Monday to discuss continued flood recovery efforts and other community items.  County Judge Rob Kelly stated that 1.3 million cubic yards of debris had been removed from the Guadalupe River, and crews were still working.

Tom Moser, a former Kerr County commissioner and project manager for NASA, provided a one-month update on a flood warning system approved in an August meeting.  The team responsible to implement the system includes Kerr County, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the City of Kerrville and the City of Ingram.

Moser stated that the team is currently in the midst of establishing the requirements for the system’s design, development, testing procedures and evaluation.  Moser said a team of contractors is expected to be selected for the system’s design and development phase between January 2026 and March 2026.  The prediction and projection components of the system, as well as tests, are estimated to be advanced by June 2026, according to Moser.

Commissioners also approved  a 9-1-1 budget, items for Kerr County Animal Service and a proclamation for Suicide Prevention Month in the county.

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%