Kerr County Commissioners’ receive updates for implementation of Kerr County flood warning system

Kerr County Commissioners Court met on Monday to discuss continued flood recovery efforts and other community items. County Judge Rob Kelly stated that 1.3 million cubic yards of debris had been removed from the Guadalupe River, and crews were still working.

Tom Moser, a former Kerr County commissioner and project manager for NASA, provided a one-month update on a flood warning system approved in an August meeting. The team responsible to implement the system includes Kerr County, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the City of Kerrville and the City of Ingram.

Moser stated that the team is currently in the midst of establishing the requirements for the system’s design, development, testing procedures and evaluation. Moser said a team of contractors is expected to be selected for the system’s design and development phase between January 2026 and March 2026. The prediction and projection components of the system, as well as tests, are estimated to be advanced by June 2026, according to Moser.

Commissioners also approved a 9-1-1 budget, items for Kerr County Animal Service and a proclamation for Suicide Prevention Month in the county.

