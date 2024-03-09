Kerr County confirms first Positive rabies case of 2024

AD

The first positive case of rabies for 2024 has been confirmed in a skunk in Kerrville on Friday, March 8. Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens said his office received a report of the animal on Thursday, March 7. The skunk, which was spotted on Tivy Street in Kerrville, was reported to be acting ill/abnormally.

An animal control officer dispatched the creature and sent the specimen for testing to the zoology lab on March 7. The positive case report was received by Kerr County on Friday afternoon. KCAS says that there was no human or pet contact with the skunk.

KCAS asks the public to report any suspected case of rabies to KCAS (830) 257-3100, or to the Zoonosis Control Office in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048. Individuals are also being asked to refrain from feeding or making close contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Anyone who witnesses an animal acting strangely is asked to reach out to authorities. ” We ask that you make note of the area they are at, which direction they might be heading, and contact Kerr County Animal Services, the local rabies authority, with that information,” said Givens.

