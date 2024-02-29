Kerr County earns Workplace Safety Award

AD

Kerr County was recently notified that it had received the 2023 Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) Excellence in Safety Award based on its record of commitment toward safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims. This award signifies that Kerr County is one of the safest places to work among county governments across the state of Texas.

To qualify for the award, the county had to participate in TAC RMP’s Workers’ Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan and meet additional criteria. This is the highest honor a county can receive from TAC RMP for its commitment to safety, and Kerr County has received the award continuously for the past 16 years. County officials say that offering a safe place to work translates into a reduction in employee injuries, which equates to a substantial savings for local taxpayers.

Kerr County was one of only 19 counties across the Lone Star State to receive this honor. A formal presentation of the award by TAC Risk Management Pool representatives to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court is anticipated later this spring.

