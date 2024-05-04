Kerr County election results

AD

The Kerr County May 4, election results are in, with 4,551 of 16,954 (26.84%) registered voters casting their ballots.

Joe Herring, Jr., has been elected as Kerrville’s new mayor with 2,692 (59.43%) of the votes. Roman Garcia received 1,838 (40.57%).

In the race for Council member Place 3, Kent McKinney garnered 3,006 (71.85%) of the votes to challenger Brent Bates, who received 1,178 (28.15%).

Brenda Hughes will retain her spot as Council member Place 4 after receiving 2,553 (56.86%) of the votes compared with Barbara Dewell Ferguson’s 1,937 (43.14%).

