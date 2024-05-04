AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County election results

todayMay 4, 2024 5

Background
share close
AD

The Kerr County May 4, election results are in, with 4,551 of 16,954 (26.84%) registered voters casting their ballots.

Joe Herring, Jr., has been elected as Kerrville’s new mayor with 2,692 (59.43%) of the votes.  Roman Garcia received 1,838 (40.57%).

In the race for Council member Place 3, Kent McKinney garnered 3,006 (71.85%) of the votes to challenger Brent Bates, who received 1,178 (28.15%).

Brenda Hughes will retain her spot as Council member Place 4 after receiving 2,553 (56.86%) of the votes compared with Barbara Dewell Ferguson’s 1,937 (43.14%).

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%