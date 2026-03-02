Kerr County issues statement on death of county engineer

AD

On Monday, March 2, the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court was notified of the passing of Kerr County Engineer Charli Hastings, P.E., CFM. County officials have issued a statement saying how much his loss is felt by the entire family of Kerr County employees and throughout the entire community as the area continues to heal and rebuild from last summer’s devastating flood.

Charlie dedicated decades to public service, the last 12 years with Kerr County. As the county engineer, he stewarded the community with impeccable integrity, upholding the highest standards of care and professionalism.

During the July 4 flood disaster and its aftermath, Charlie was an invaluable resource and uplifting presence on the emergency response team, working tirelessly to serve the people of Kerr County when they needed him most. He embodied the very best of what is strived for in a public servant: professional excellence, genuine congeniality and unwavering teamwork.

Beyond his technical expertise, Charlie was a friend and mentor to many. His steady presence, thoughtful guidance and commitment to doing things right made him someone the community could always count on. The infrastructure projects he led, the problems he solved and the relationships he built will continue to benefit Kerr County for generations to come.

Kerr County extends its most sincere condolences to his family and the many friends he built in every corner of the community.

Kerr County continues to provide mental health services for all county employees, coordinated through the Victim Services and Human Resources offices.

