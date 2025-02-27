Kerr County offers wildfire mitigation information online

AD

Kerr County Emergency Management is now offering online key information on how everyone can minimize the possible destruction caused by wildfire. Recently, the department hosted Texas A&M Forest Service presenters in twin sessions which proved very popular with locals.

“The wildfires in California were at the forefront of the news, and the destruction they caused served as a grim reminder that it wouldn’t take much for us to be facing similar circumstances,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas. “It was time for us to take more action toward educating our locals on how to take a good, hard look at their own risks and what they could do about minimizing them.”

Keeping that in mind and in response to the many requests he has received, Thomas decided to take the slides shown by TFS during the presentations and make them available to the public. They are accessible through the Kerr County Emergency Management page on the county’s website: https://www.kerrcountytx.gov/kerr-county-all-departments/emergency-management#gsc.tab=0.

Those interested may also view the document directly at: https://legacy.co.kerr.tx.us/notices/docs/2025-KerrCountyWildfireMitigationStrategies.pdf.

“I’m sure we will face hot, dry days ahead. There’s no time like now for all residents – those living in Kerrville or Ingram as well as those living in the far reaches of the county – to better prepare and lessen their vulnerabilities to blazes that can get out of control, travel across our land and leave devastation in their wakes,” Thomas said.

