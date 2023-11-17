Kerr County offices announce closures next week for Thanksgiving

AD

Kerr County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. The offices primarily affected will be those located in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, and the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram.

These holiday closures will not impact any needed emergency services, and responses will continue as normal for all law enforcement and fire-fighting agencies, as well as emergency medical units.

Business hours will resume as normally scheduled on Monday, November 27. Following Thanksgiving, there are two more scheduled holidays for county employees to round out the 2023 calendar year. County offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 25-26.

For more information, visit www.kerrcountytx.gov.

