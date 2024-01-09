Kerr County offices closed Monday in observance of MLK Jr. Day

AD

Most county governmental offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Departments whose doors will be shut for the one-day break include those in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, and the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram. Emergency services, such as law enforcement, fire and EMS will continue without interruption.

Likewise, since the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court usually meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, no interruption in the court’s regular schedule is anticipated.

All departments will resume their normal hours of operation on Tuesday, January 16. For specific hours of each department, visit the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the January 15 birth date of the man who served as this nation’s primary advocate for nonviolent activism during the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state laws. President Ronald Reagan made the federal holiday official by signing it into law in 1983. It is observed on the third Monday of each January.

