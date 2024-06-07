AD
Local News

Kerr County officials are reminding citizens that permits are required for driveway construction

todayJune 7, 2024

Kerr County officials are reminding citizens that the county requires permits for those looking to install a new driveway or modify an existing one situated along a county-maintained road within the right-of-way.  “Doing driveway construction work without a permit poses the risk of damage to the county’s roads, can create problems with drainage issues and violates a court order that requires a permit to be obtained,” according to Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings, P.E., C.F.M.

The permit fee is $25 and can be downloaded from the county website at https://legacy.co.kerr.tx.us/engineer/2018-04-09_Driveway_Permitting.pdf (or from the County Engineer departmental page on the county website at www.kerrcountytx.gov.  Kerr County permits only apply to driveways along roads that are maintained by the county.  For a list of current county-maintained roads, visit:  https://legacy.co.kerr.tx.us/road/docs/2024-KerrCountyMaintenanceRoads.pdf.

For permits to cover the installation or modification of driveways located along privately maintained roads, a resident and/or builder should contact their respective homeowners’ association.  Similarly, for permits related to work on driveways fronting state highways, contact the Kerrville Area TxDOT office at (830) 257-8444.

For additional questions, contact the Kerr County Engineering Department at (830) 896-9046 during the business hours of 7 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Written by: Michelle Layton

