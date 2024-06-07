Kerr County officials are reminding citizens that permits are required for driveway construction

AD

Kerr County officials are reminding citizens that the county requires permits for those looking to install a new driveway or modify an existing one situated along a county-maintained road within the right-of-way. “Doing driveway construction work without a permit poses the risk of damage to the county’s roads, can create problems with drainage issues and violates a court order that requires a permit to be obtained,” according to Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings, P.E., C.F.M.

The permit fee is $25 and can be downloaded from the county website at https://legacy.co.kerr.tx.us/engineer/2018-04-09_Driveway_Permitting.pdf (or from the County Engineer departmental page on the county website at www.kerrcountytx.gov. Kerr County permits only apply to driveways along roads that are maintained by the county. For a list of current county-maintained roads, visit: https://legacy.co.kerr.tx.us/road/docs/2024-KerrCountyMaintenanceRoads.pdf.

For permits to cover the installation or modification of driveways located along privately maintained roads, a resident and/or builder should contact their respective homeowners’ association. Similarly, for permits related to work on driveways fronting state highways, contact the Kerrville Area TxDOT office at (830) 257-8444.

For additional questions, contact the Kerr County Engineering Department at (830) 896-9046 during the business hours of 7 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

AD