Local News

Kerr County officials give updates regarding deadly floods

todayJuly 5, 2025

Kerr County officials said at a news conference Saturday morning that at least 27 people have been killed as a result of the massive flooding.  Officials said of those 27 bodies found, 18 are adults and nine of them are children.  Six of the adults were unidentified and one child was unidentified as of 9 a.m.  They are unable to release any further information of the deceased.

Early Friday morning, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., the Guadalupe River rose more than 26 feet from an intense and slow-moving storm in the Hill Country.  The rapid rise of a wall of water hit dozens of summer camps, including Camp Mystic, which had more than 750 campers in residence over the Fourth of July holiday.  As of Friday night, camp officials said there were more than 20 kids missing from the camp.  During the news conference, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said that 27 Camp Mystic girls are still missing.

Kerr County and Kerrville officials say they are working closely with state and federal officials for assistance in the search and rescue operations.

The next news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Written by: Michelle Layton

