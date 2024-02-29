AD
Local News

Kerr County outlines county’s role in removal of dead animals

todayFebruary 29, 2024

Kerr County officials want to remind citizens that dead animals may only be removed by the Kerr County Road and Bridge Department if the carcasses are in the county roadway or on county rights of way.  The court order was adopted unanimously by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court in regular session Monday, February 26, and states that the Road and Bridge crew may remove carcasses only if they pose a danger to motorists.

The department does not have a full-time employee dedicated to dead animal removal, according to Kelly Hoffer, Kerr County Superintendent of the Road and Bridge Dept.  “At Road and Bridge, our approach to removing dead animals is from a safety standpoint,” said Hoffer.  Hoffer added that if a carcass is in a county easement, it may pose a drainage hazard during heavy rainfall.

In proposing the policy, commissioners were provided with data showing that the county spent approximately $21,000 in combined employee hours and equipment hours last year due to dead animal removals.  Hoffer proposed the idea that someone may want  to start a privately owned business which would perform dead animal removal services in the future.

The newly adopted policy states, dead animals on Kerr County rights of way reported to Kerr County Road and Bridge may be removed between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.  Any dead animals reported after 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays may not be removed until the following business day.

Written by: Michelle Layton

