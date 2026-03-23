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Local News

Kerr County posts first Rabies case of 2026

todayMarch 23, 2026

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Kerr County has confirmed that it has recorded the first positive case of rabies for 2026.  Kerr County Animal Control Director Reagan Givens said his office was contacted on Sunday, March 15, regarding a raccoon that had come into contact with a family’s dog at their residence in the 500 Block of East Lane in Kerrville.

The dog that was bitten by the rabid raccoon had been previously vaccinated against the disease, and immediately received a booster shot the following day – as did the family’s other dogs, in keeping with proper protocol.

“This incident was in a residential neighborhood, so it proves that you never know when or just where you may come into close proximity with a diseased animal,” Givens said.  “Please make sure all of your family’s pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.”

Additionally, never feed or attempt to pet a stray animal, even cats and dogs.

If someone notices an animal acting abnormally, they are asked to make note of its physical description, its location and which direction it may be headed.  Then, call that information in to the Kerr County Animal Control office at 830-257-3100.  If it is after business hours, please call the information in to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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