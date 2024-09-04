Kerr County records its 15th confirmed case of rabies for 2024

AD

A bat that was found in a Kerr County resident’s backyard among his dogs has tested positive for rabies, becoming the county’s 15th case this year. The Saddlewood Boulevard resident brought the specimen to Kerr County Animal Services on Thursday, August 22, when it was then refrigerated to preserve its integrity over the weekend. The resident was advised of protocol to follow for his exposed pets under the presumption that the suspect animal was a positive carrier, said KCAS Director Reagan Givens. The specimen was sent to the zoological lab for testing on Monday, August 26, and Givens’ office received the positive results a couple days later.

“We’ve had 15 cases this year, most of which have been inside the city limits – proving that you never know when or where you or your family’s pets may encounter an animal carrying this terrible neurological disease,” Givens said. “Please make sure your family pets are up to date on their vaccinations.”

Anyone noticing an animal acting strangely is asked to note its physical appearance, the exact location when spotted and which direction it is headed before contacting Kerr County Animal Services at (830) 257-3100. If it is after normal business hours, individuals can call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216.

“We’ve had several different species test positive for rabies this year inside city limits and out in the county,” Givens said. “We discourage everyone from attempting to feed or having any contact with wildlife, including feral dogs and cats.” The rabies cases this year include: 1 cat, 1 dog, 2 fox, 2 raccoons, 8 skunks, and 1 bat.

Rabies is a deadly, neurological disease that is carried by mammals and can be transferred to humans from carriers.

