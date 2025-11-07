Kerr County reports 8th rabies case of 2025

AD

A skunk in Kerr County has tested positive for rabies – marking the county’s eighth positive case in 2025, according to Kerr County Animal Control. Officials with Kerr County Animal Control said a skunk was found in a residential yard with family pets in the 300 block of Queen Bee Drive, which is located in a neighborhood between Ingram and Hunt.

According to KCAC, an animal control officer visited the home and collected the skunk on Friday, Oct. 31. The animal was then sent to the lab for testing on Monday, Nov. 3. Officials received notification on Wednesday, Nov. 5 that the animal tested positive for rabies.

Officials remind the public that if someone notices an animal acting abnormally or appears ill, they are asked to make a note of its physical description, its exact location and where it may be heading. Then call the Kerr County Animal Control office at 830-257-3100 and relay that information. If it is after regular business hours, the public can report the information to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please never attempt to touch or feed any unfamiliar animal, including stray cats and dogs,” KCAC Director Reagan Givens said. “They may seem friendly or tame, but if the animal is infected, it may be the disease causing it to behave that way.”

AD