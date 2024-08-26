AD
Local News

Kerr County residents encouraged to donate blood in upcoming blood drive Sept. 9

todayAugust 26, 2024

Kerr County residents are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and help save lives by participating in the upcoming blood drive being held on Monday, September 9 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.   South Texas Blood & Tissue asks that those planning to give sign up in advance for one of the available appointment times offered every fifteen minutes between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All blood types are needed, especially the O+ and O- types.  Typically, there are blood supply shortages during the summer months, but this year’s supply has been depleted more than usual because of the after effects of the hurricane striking the gulf coast areas.

Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 120 pounds and present a signed parental consent form or be 17 years old or older and weigh at least 110 pounds.  Additionally, donors must be in good general health and present a valid photo ID at the time of donation.

For more information, visit https://biobridgeglobal.org/donors/.

Written by: Michelle Layton

