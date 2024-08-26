AD
Local News

Kerr County set to host inaugural benefits fair Sept. 5

todayAugust 26, 2024

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office is inviting all U.S. military veterans, their dependents or survivors to its inaugural benefits fair on Thursday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.  Organizers say that more than 70 exhibitors/organizations will be on hand to explain and connect veterans with the benefits they may have coming to them.

Among those participating will be representatives from 20 various departments within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Community Council of South Central Texas and the Texas Veterans Commission.  Admission and parking are free, and there will be many door prizes available.

“Whether you are a veteran having a hard time meeting rent, paying for utilities or putting food on the table, or a veteran looking for other veterans to connect with socially, you won’t want to miss this event,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

For the event poster and a directory of all participants, including the number of the table they will be stationed at inside the expo hall, visit www.kerrcountytx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

