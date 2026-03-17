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Local News

Kerr County Veterans invited to record firsthand accounts

todayMarch 17, 2026

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U.S. military veterans are being invited by the Kerr County Veterans Service Office to share their personal stories through the Texas General Land Office’s “Voices of Veterans” program.  The oral history program’s mission is to preserve the firsthand accounts of Texas veterans, documenting their experiences during military service and upon their return home.  These recorded interviews are then archived with the Texas General Land Office.

“We want to ensure that our local veterans’ individual contributions and sacrifices are never forgotten,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.  “Please don’t miss out on this opportunity to preserve your firsthand account for the benefit and interest of our future generations.”

A future date and schedule of appointment times for recording sessions will be announced once the level of participation is gauged.  All interviews for Kerr County Veterans will take place at the Kerr County Veterans Service Office, located in the Allie Burton Annex, 550 Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville.

For more information about the program, call the Kerr County VSO at 830-792-2203 or email veterans.service@veterans.kerrcountytx.gov.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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