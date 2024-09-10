Kerr County VSO urges families to report a death of U.S. veterans ASAP to avoid problems

AD

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office urges those who lose a family member who was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces to report that death immediately to the VA. “When you lose a family member, there are so many things that need to be handled in a short amount of time – and under circumstances that might be fraught with the many emotions of grief,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

Sanchez says that when a veteran dies, the immediate family should report the death to the VA to stop any current benefit payments as soon as possible. Not doing so can result in survivors or executors of the veteran’s estate having to repay any overpayments received. Payments that need to be discontinued include, but are not limited to, any compensation, pension, education or veteran readiness and employment benefits.

“Reporting the veteran’s death and discontinuing these benefit payments now not only saves you (the survivor) having to repay them, but it also helps you avoid falling victim to benefit scams – and there are plenty of those!” Sanchez said.

The fastest way to report a veteran’s death is to call 1-800-827-1000 (TTY: 711) and select Option 5. Agents are available Mondays through Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information on how to avoid scams, visit www.va.gov/vsafe.

If further assistance is needed, individuals can call the Kerr County Veterans Service Office at (830) 792-2203. The office is located at 550 Earl Garrett Street, Suite 107, in Kerrville and is open Mondays through Thursdays. Walk-ins are accepted, but those with appointments take priority.

The VSO is responsible for assisting military veterans, their family members and their survivors who reside in Kerr County with information regarding the legal benefits available to them under federal and state laws.

