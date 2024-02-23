Kerrville City Council candidates’ names drawn for order on the May City Council ballot

AD

On February 23, a drawing was held at City Hall to determine the order of the names as they will appear on the ballot in the upcoming May 4, 2024 Kerrville City Council elections. After David Barrera, Director of Utilities, drew the candidates’ names, Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina announced the order of names on the election ballots.

MAYOR: Roman Garcia, Joe Herring, Jr.

PLACE 3: Kent McKinney, Brent Bates

PLACE 4: Barbara Dewell Ferguson, Brenda Hughes

For more information regarding the election, contact the city secretary’s office at (830) 258-1118.

