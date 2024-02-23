AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerrville City Council candidates’ names drawn for order on the May City Council ballot

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On February 23, a drawing was held at City Hall to determine the order of the names as they will appear on the ballot in the upcoming May 4, 2024 Kerrville City Council elections.  After David Barrera, Director of Utilities, drew the candidates’ names, Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina announced the order of names on the election ballots.

MAYOR:  Roman Garcia, Joe Herring, Jr.

PLACE 3:  Kent McKinney, Brent Bates

PLACE 4:  Barbara Dewell Ferguson, Brenda Hughes

For more information regarding the election, contact the city secretary’s office at (830) 258-1118.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%