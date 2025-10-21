Kerrville Cruise-In Car Show set for Nov. 15

AD

City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to rev up their engines and join the fun at the sixth annual “Kerrville Cruise-In Car Show” happening Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kerrville Sports Complex (baseball/softball side), 111 Home Run Dr. Car enthusiasts and families alike are encouraged to come out and enjoy a relaxed evening filled with vintage vehicles, live music and great company.

This free event is open to all makes and models, from timeless classics and hot rods to muscle cars and unique custom builds. Spectators can stroll through rows of polished chrome and vibrant paint jobs while chatting with owners about the stories behind their vehicles, and check out some brand-new cars showcased by Ken Stoepel Ford. Live music will be provided by The Flashbacks beginning at 10 a.m., and food trucks will be on site with food, drinks, and tasty desserts available for purchase.

This event is ‘cruise in’ style, so those interested in bringing their vehicles can come and go as they please throughout the day. There will be designated parking for show vehicles, and no registration or fee is required to participate. There will be no judging of vehicles, just an opportunity to get together and enjoy the love of cars and community.

A special thank you is extended to this year’s event sponsor, Ken Stoepel Ford. Their support helps make community events like the Cruise-In Car Show possible and contributes to the ongoing success of local programming through the Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD