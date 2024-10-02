Kerrville Eclipse Festival is recipient of international awards

AD

The International Festival and Event Association (IFEA) recently announced that the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s Kerrville Eclipse Festival is the recipient of two prestigious awards: gold for Best Commemorative Poster and silver for Best New Event. This esteemed recognition celebrates the outstanding achievements, creativity, promotional efforts, operational excellence, and community outreach of festivals worldwide.

“The International Festival and Event Association is a tremendous honor for the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “Being acknowledged on a global stage alongside some of the world’s most prestigious festivals is deeply rewarding, and I am exceptionally proud of our team for successfully executing such a large-scale event for our community and visitors from near and far.”

In honor of this recent achievement, the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a 50 percent discount on all Kerrville Eclipse Festival merchandise, including posters, stickers, postcards, and t-shirts. Items can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Office located in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD