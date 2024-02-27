AD
Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Board seeking new member – Deadline to apply is Feb. 29

todayFebruary 27, 2024

The Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport Board is currently seeking applications for Board Member Position #2.  Applications are available online at www.kerrvilleairport.com, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, February 29.

The Joint Airport Board consists of five volunteer members with a variety of professional backgrounds and experience who work together to provide direction and guidance regarding operations and development of the airport.  Members complete their work through various committee assignments and meet formally on the fourth Wednesday of every month in the Airport’s Terminal conference room.

The Application Consideration Committee will provide a selection of recommended candidates in March.  The names of candidates will be submitted to the Kerrville City Council and the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court in May.  The final candidate will be officially sworn in on May 28, 2024, with their appointed term lasting from June 1, 2024 through May 31, 2029 (five years).

For more information, call (830) 896-9399.

Written by: Michelle Layton

