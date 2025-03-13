AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerrville library to host Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club March 18

todayMarch 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is set to host this month’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club on Tuesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m., with a discussion centered around “Network Effect” by Martha Wells.  The event will take place in the library’s first-floor meeting room, and ages 18-plus are welcome.

This program is free to the public.  Attendees are asked to enter the meeting room from the playground area at the back of the building.

For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%