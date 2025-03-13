Kerrville library to host Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club March 18

AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is set to host this month’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club on Tuesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m., with a discussion centered around “Network Effect” by Martha Wells. The event will take place in the library’s first-floor meeting room, and ages 18-plus are welcome.

This program is free to the public. Attendees are asked to enter the meeting room from the playground area at the back of the building.

For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

