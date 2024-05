AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be kicking off their Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day’s events will include live music from the Short Street Band, Shim’s Be Blessed food truck, a bounce house, and plenty of games.

There will be a variety of programs for all ages, including professional performances at the Callioux Theater, crafts, movies, storytimes, LEGO club, and books clubs.

For additional information, call the reference desk at (830) 258-1274.

