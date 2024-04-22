AD
Local News

Kerrville Public Works Solid Waste Division offers Earth Day recycling tips

todayApril 22, 2024

In recognition of Earth Day, the City of Kerrville Public Works Solid Waste Division is giving some tips to citizens that help aid in eliminating waste from landfills.

KNOW WHAT TO BUY:  The recycling effort begins at the store, and buying larger containers equates to less containers in the landfill.  When shopping, opt for items with compostable or easily recyclable packaging.

KNOW WHAT TO THROW:  Aluminum products, cardboard, magazines, mixed paper, newsprint, shredded paper, white paper, plastics, steel/tin cans, and glass bottles/jars.

EMPTY. CLEAN> DRY:  Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid.  Rinse as needed.

DON’T BAG IT:  Never put recyclables in plastic bags before placing in your recycle bin.

Kerrville Recycling, located at 5635 Hwy. 27, and Scrap Solutions, located at 126 Blue Ridge Drive, also provide a recycling alternative for various materials.

For additional information, contact the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000.  For a simple recycling guide, visit https://recycling simplified.com.

Written by: Michelle Layton

