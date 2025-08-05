Kerrville-Schreiner Parks hosts FREE Pop-Up Carnival Aug. 6-12

AD

In the wake of the devastating flood on July 4, the Kerr County community has shown incredible strength, resilience, and compassion. As the community continues to recover and rebuild together, the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to take a moment to reconnect, recharge and celebrate the spirit of unity that defines our area.

The Parks and Rec. Dept. will be hosting a FREE Pop-Up Carnival at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, a place for laughter, joy and togetherness for all ages, just before school begins. The event takes place from Wednesday, Aug. 6 to Tuesday, Aug. 12 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, featuring classic carnival entertainment nestled in nature.

Upon entering Kerrville-Schreiner Park, all guests are asked to stop by the Parks and Recreation Office located at 2385 Bandera Highway. Park staff will provide directions to Pecan Loop, parking instructions, and any other helpful information to help make your visit as smooth as possible. Entry fees will be waived throughout the duration of the event.

Please be aware that, due to recent weather events, the river area is closed to the public for safety reasons while cleanup and debris removal are in progress.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Rec. Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD