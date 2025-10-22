Kerrville seeks public input on Louise Hays and Lehmann-Monroe Parks

AD

The City of Kerrville is inviting residents to participate in an online public survey that will help shape the future of Louise Hays Park and Lehmann-Monroe Park as the city enters the concept and design phase of planned renovations. The survey is intended to gather public input on how these parks can best serve the community and visitors for generations to come. The survey is available now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/pkreno.

“This is a vital step to make sure that our improvements align with our community’s values, needs, and long-term vision,” said Jay Brimhall, director of Parks and Recreation. “The more input we gather, the better we can design parks that are inclusive, resilient, and meaningful for everyone.”

Community input assists in several ways:

~Shape the vision: Contribute your ideas for features, uses, and improvements that matter to you.

~Inform priorities: Help the city understand how residents currently use the Parks and identify the most important future enhancements.

~Support funding efforts: Public feedback is crucial for pinpointing potential grant opportunities and other funding sources aligned with community goals.

~Guide flood recovery: Your feedback will also inform decisions as the city continues recovery efforts after recent flood damage, ensuring park improvements support long-term resilience.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and can be accessed from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. All Kerrville residents and anyone who uses these parks are encouraged to participate and share the link with family, neighbors, and friends. Survey results will directly inform the design process, which updates and design concepts to be shared with the community in future public input phases.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

