KPA! asking for pet food donations

Since 2020, Kerrville Pets Alive! has operated a year-round free pet food pantry for Kerr County residents facing financial hardship. The nonprofit organization’s goal is to help families facing financial hardship feed their pets so those animals never have to enter the shelter system.

“Since the July flood, we have been inundated with new visitors, and recently added 200 residents through an application process,” said Executive Director Karen Guerriero. “We rely entirely on donated pet food, and our supply has dwindled. We do not have the resources to purchase food for the pantry. We are the only organization that has kept our pantry open, and we do not want to have to close it.”

In 2025, the organization invested more than $100,000 to impact over 1,000 cats and dogs at Kerr County Animal Control – the county’s only open-intake facility. That funding helps cover vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, adoption assistance and transportation.

For 2026, the organization has budgeted more than $300,000 for its Pet Emergency Medical Assistance program to help families facing unexpected veterinary bills.

All donor dollars stay in Kerr County. “KPA! rescues Kerr County pets only,” Guerriero said. “Taking on problems from outside areas weakens our ability to make a difference here at home. We want donors to know that the village right beneath our feet needs our help.”

Ways to help:

~Shop the organization’s Amazon and Chewy wish lists at kerrvillepetsalive.org under “Ways to Donate”

~Drop off pet food at 2102 Memorial Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

~Donate gift cards from HEB, Walmart, Chewy, Amazon, Tractor Supply, Ollie’s, Kerrville Ranch & Pet and other pet supply stores

Monetary donations can also be made online, through Venmo (@kerrvillePetsAlive), by mail, or by phone at 844-KPA-PETS

KPA! also accepts donations of property, stocks and vehicles

