KPA! offering warming station in Kerrville

Kerrville Pets Alive! has opened a pet warming station in Kerrville to help residents and their animals stay safe during the winter storm, according to the organization. The warming station is set up at Cavalry Temple Church, located at 3000 Loop 534. The site includes a pet crate and supply area that is open to people with non-aggressive pets that are properly created.

Pet owners in need of assistance can contact KPA! at 844-572-7387 for more information.

Kerrville Pets Alive! emphasized that animals showing signs of distress should be reported to the appropriate authorities. Residents can contact Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100. Incidents within Kerrville city limits should be reported to the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181, while those in unincorporated areas can call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1133.

The warming station is part of ongoing efforts by KPA! to support both animals and pet owners during severe winter weather.

