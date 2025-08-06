AD
Local News

KPA! reminds pet owners of the dangers of contaminated river water

todayAugust 6, 2025

Kerrville Pets Alive! is warning local pet owners to keep their pets – and themselves – out of the Guadalupe River for the time being.  The nonprofit shelter said the river water in Kerrville has contaminants that can pose a serious health hazard to pets.

Many search and rescue dogs who were deployed during the flood have experienced gastrointestinal distress from drinking or being exposed to contaminated water.  These dogs are currently being cared for by Dr. Debra Zoran, a professor at Texas A&M University.

KPA! said even fast-moving floodwater can pose serious health risks, including:

~Human waste from overflowing or broken systems

~Household cleaners and chemicals

~Automotive fluids, such as oil and fuel

~Harmful viruses, bacteria, molds, parasites and Giardia.  These can be transmitted to humans

~Debris, which feeds toxic organisms like blue-green algae

While first responders enter the water with appropriate gear, pets do not have the same protection.  “Please be mindful of the risks and avoid exposing your pets to floodwaters,” KPA said.  “Their health and safety depends on you.”

Written by: Michelle Layton

