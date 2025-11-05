AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

KPD issues warning to residents regarding individuals falsely claiming to be Texas A&M employees going door to door

todayNovember 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The Kerrville Police Department has received information regarding individuals who are going door to door in the area, falsely reporting themselves as being employees with Texas A&M, according to KPD’s Facebook page.

Reports state that these individuals are asking for the property owner’s permission to shoot deer in their yard citing they are testing for Chronic Wasting Disease.  These individuals are NOT associated with Texas A&M University and have NO authority to be in the area.

Anyone who should come in contact with these individuals is asked to contact the police department via its non-emergency number by calling (830) 257-8181.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%