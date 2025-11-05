KPD issues warning to residents regarding individuals falsely claiming to be Texas A&M employees going door to door

AD

The Kerrville Police Department has received information regarding individuals who are going door to door in the area, falsely reporting themselves as being employees with Texas A&M, according to KPD’s Facebook page.

Reports state that these individuals are asking for the property owner’s permission to shoot deer in their yard citing they are testing for Chronic Wasting Disease. These individuals are NOT associated with Texas A&M University and have NO authority to be in the area.

Anyone who should come in contact with these individuals is asked to contact the police department via its non-emergency number by calling (830) 257-8181.

