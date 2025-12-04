AD
Local News

KPD set to release 9-1-1 calls from July 4th floods

todayDecember 4, 2025

The Kerrville Police Department is set to release the unredacted 911 calls from the July 4th Hill Country floods.  The release comes in response to Freedom of Information Act requests submitted by eight media outlets.  The decision was made in compliance with federal law, following a thorough review process that considered caller privacy and legal requirements.

The department collaborated closely with the Texas Attorney General’s Office to ensure the release adhered to all legal standards.

“We are grateful for their assistance,” the department noted.  The recordings, which contain potentially distressing content, are being released directly to the requesting media outlets.  The Kerrville Police Department has advised that listener and audience discretion is strongly recommended due to the disturbing nature of the calls.

In a statement, the department expressed its continued support for the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the tragic events.  They emphasized the availability of resources for anyone in need of support during this difficult time.

Written by: Michelle Layton

