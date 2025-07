AD

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Kerrville is seeking donations for the area’s recent flood victims. People can bring the following items to the Social Service Office located at 855 Hays Street in Kerrville:

~Non-perishables

~Trash Bags

~Diapers

~Baby Wipes

~Socks

~Shovels

~Bleach

~Hygiene Items

For more information, visit www.kerrvillekroc.org

AD