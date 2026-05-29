Latest ‘recall roundup’

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~Ford is recalling more than 16,000 Ford Bronco SUVs because there is a chance the cars may have faulty roofs where pieces could fly off into traffic while driving. The recall includes vehicles built between Sept. 23, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2022 for Broncos with a two-door body style and others built between Sept. 23, 2020 and Oct. 22, 2021 for four-door body styles.

According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall was issued over concerns that the MIC hard tops on the SUVs can crack and delaminate. The failure could cause pieces to fly off the outer shell of the roof while driving, potentially striking other vehicles.

Ford said it would replace the faulty hard tops free of charge. The company plans to mail out notification letters to affected Bronco owners by Nov. 5, 2026. Any driver who suspects their car may be included in the recall can check by calling an authorized dealer, searching their VIN on the NHTSA’s website or by calling Ford’s hotline at 1-866-436-7332.

~More than 400,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles are under recall over a software glitch that could delay deployment of the side airbag in a crash. FCA US is recalling 419,035 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models as the software in those vehicles could allow the side airbag pressure sensors to stay on longer than they should, draining the life of the sensor. The software error is in the occupant restraint controller module.

The recall covers cars produced between May 16, 2022 and Oct. 9, 2025. Consumers who have recalled vehicles will be notified starting the week of June 11 to head to dealerships for a software update to remedy the vehicle free of charge.

~More than 1,100 outdoor lounge chairs sold online have been recalled after a report that a consumer’s finger was amputated while adjusting the chair. The recall affects about 1,155 Giantex outdoor lounge chairs, according to a notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The chairs pose an amputation hazard because consumers can place their fingers in a pinch point while adjusting the backrest, the agency said.

The recall involves Giantex outdoor lounge chairs with model number NP10025NY. The recalled lounge chairs were sold on Giantex.com and Amazon.com from August 2023 through October 2025 for between $75 and $90. The chairs are blue and measure about 76 inches long, 23 inches wide and 13 inches high.

Consumers should stop using the recalled lounge chairs immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. Consumers can contact Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885, by email at support@giantex.com, or through the company’s recall webpage for additional information.

~Bazzini, LLC is recalling several varieties of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites nationwide because the products may contain undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company said people with peanut allergies could face a serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The affected products carry best-by dates ranging from Dec. 20, 2026 through Dec. 29, 2026, with multiple affected lot codes listed in the FDA recall notice. Customers are urged not to eat the recalled products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact SkinnyDipped at 1-866-957-9907 or by email at hello@skinnydipped.com.

~About 165,000 fabric dressers sold at Walmart are under recall as they can tip over, posing a serious risk of injury or death to children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice for Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers on Thursday, as the products are unstable. The dresser violates the mandatory safety standards required by the STURDY Act.

Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dresser” is printed on the product order receipt and packaging. Consumers are urged to stop using the dressers if they’re not anchored to the wall and to place them away from children’s reach. Walmart is offering a full refund to customers who purchased the recalled dressers.

The dressers were sold in Walmart stores nationwide and online from September 2023 through March 2026, retailing for about $80. Consumers will be asked to return the dressers’ drawers to any Walmart store and dispose of the dressers’ frame according to local and state regulations.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for more information.

~Blackstone Products has voluntarily recalled three lots of its Parmesan Ranch seasoning product due to a potential salmonella contamination, federal regulators announced earlier this month. The seasoning was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and through Blackstone’s website, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Utah-based company initiated the recall because dry milk powder used in the seasoning has also been recalled by a third-party manufacturer over salmonella contamination concerns.

Affected customers can contact the company at 1-888-879-4610 for a replacement or additional questions. There have been no reported illnesses so far.

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