Likely cause of Gillespie County house explosion believed to be propane gas leak

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The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office released its preliminary findings of what investigators believe led up to a house explosion Wednesday morning. Deputies said the likely cause of the explosion was a propane gas leak.

The explosion, which ignited just before 8:30 a.m., happened after one of the residents attempted to use the stove, GSCO said. The first sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene just before 8:40 a.m. Investigators said the home is lined with propane and electric utilities, but the source of the gas leak remains unclear at this time.

Deputies later learned that a Tuesday night power outage may have affected appliances or pilot lights, and that a buildup of propane gas over time could have also contributed to the explosion.

According to the sheriff’s office, ammunition stored in the home discharged during the explosion due to the extreme heat.

The blast injured two people at the home, located in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is located approximately nine miles south of Fredericksburg near U.S. Highway 87. Both residents were rushed to San Antonio-area hospitals for further treatment.

GSCO said its investigation remains ongoing.

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