AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Major crash on US Hwy 87 shuts down part of roadway in Fredericksburg

todayMarch 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD

A major crash involving a fatality has shut down part of US Highway 87 North in Fredericksburg.  Fredericksburg Fire/EMS confirmed crews are on scene at US 87 North and Cherry Mountain Loop responding to the crash.

Northbound lanes are currently reduced to one lane, while southbound US 87 remains open.  Drivers are being asked to slow down and use extreme caution as emergency personnel continue working the scene.    Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the crash.  No photos or patient information will be made public.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and everyone affected by this tragic incident,” officials said.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%