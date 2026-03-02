Major crash on US Hwy 87 shuts down part of roadway in Fredericksburg

AD

A major crash involving a fatality has shut down part of US Highway 87 North in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Fire/EMS confirmed crews are on scene at US 87 North and Cherry Mountain Loop responding to the crash.

Northbound lanes are currently reduced to one lane, while southbound US 87 remains open. Drivers are being asked to slow down and use extreme caution as emergency personnel continue working the scene. Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the crash. No photos or patient information will be made public.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and everyone affected by this tragic incident,” officials said.

