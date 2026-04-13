Man sentenced to 18 years for 2024 crash that killed 3 in Kendall County

AD

A deadly head-on crash that killed three members of a family on State Highway 46 has resulted in a Kendall County driver receiving an 18-year sentence.

Roger Waid, his wife, Patricia, and their 14-year-old daughter, Blake, were killed on Oct. 29, 2024, in Kendall County. Authorities said 60-year-old Carl Galm was driving approximately 93 miles per hour in a Ford F-250 when he attempted to pass a line of vehicles in a non-passing zone and collided with the Waid’s Toyota Corolla.

Galm pleaded guilty in Kendall County court. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison on each charge with each sentence running concurrently. Per Texas law, the judge could not stack the charges.

The Waid family said the crash highlights ongoing safety concerns along State Highway 46, which they described as a dangerous stretch of road. In the past decade, 13 lives have been lost along the corridor. Officials have acknowledged concerns about the roadway’s design and safety. Kendall County leaders are asking the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to implement upgrades, including the addition of a center median.

Galm is eligible for parole after serving half his prison sentence.

AD