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Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney celebrates ‘6 Months Later’ two months later

todayApril 3, 2026

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(L-R): ‘Six Months Later’ producer Kristian Bush, co-writer Ben Williams, Megan Moroney, co-writers David ‘Messy’ Mescon and Rob Hatch

Megan Moroney celebrated the success of her single “6 Months Later” Thursday night in Nashville — two months after it first topped the charts.

At the celebration — where many attendees wore pink to go with the aesthetic of Megan’s #1 album Cloud 9 and drank pink champagne — Megan said, “I feel so lucky to get to do this — I wake up every day and still can’t believe it’s real,” according to a press release.

She then said of “6 Months Later,” “When I think about the writing process of this song, it was just so much fun — and how crazy that it was written with three married men? So the fact that it went #1 and resonated with so many people just makes it that much cooler and more special.”

“6 Months Later” is Megan’s third #1 hit, following “Tennessee Orange” and “Am I Okay?” It was the first single released from Cloud 9. Megan’s tour in support of the album launches May 29 in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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