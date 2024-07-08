Men’s Tennis Advances to SCAC Semifinal

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their quarterfinal matchup in the 2024 SCAC Men’s Tennis Championship against Texas Lutheran University 5-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for the 2024 SCAC Men’s Tennis Championship where they were set to take on the Bulldogs Texas Lutheran University in the quarterfinal round.

Schreiner made quick work of Texas Lutheran as they picked up the 5-0 sweep in the opening round.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will advance to the 2024 SCAC Men’s Tennis Semifinal where they are set to meet 1-seed Trinity University.

