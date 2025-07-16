MHDD opens Kerrville location

AD

The Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center (MHDD) announced they are opening a location in Kerrville at 819 Water Street on the first floor of the Schreiner Center. Officials said they have licensed mental health professionals onsite, capable of providing emotional support and helping people deal with trauma and difficult emotions.

The center has an area dedicated to children, full of interactive activities like coloring books, fidget toys and more. In addition, their care coordinators can assist people with community resources in order to move forward with their lives.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The services are completely free.

People who need to talk to a mental health professional can also call the Central Texas Flood Emotional Support Line at 833-812-2480.

