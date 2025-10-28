More details released following Monday’s deadly Kendall County crash

AD

New details emerge following a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 10 that killed a woman and two children. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the deadly accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Mile Marker 524 in Kendall County.

Officials said a 2013 GMC Sierra was stopped at the stoplight when a 2018 Cascadia tractor trailer crashed into the vehicle from behind.

The crash claimed the lives of passenger Giselle Cristobal, 23, and two male children, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC Sierra, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to a San Antonio Medical center for treatment, while a 2-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

No further details on the cause of the crash have been released as the investigation continues.

